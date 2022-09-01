US Domestic News Roundup: Texas governor buses migrants to Chicago amid border security dispute; Biden pledges support as Mississippi's capital still without drinking water and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas governor buses migrants to Chicago amid border security dispute

The state of Texas bused a group of about 60 newly arrived migrants to Chicago on Wednesday, as Republican Governor Greg Abbott expands his effort to push responsibility for border crossers to his Democratic political opponents. Texas has bused more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City since April, spending nearly $13 million on the initiative through Aug. 8, according to state data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Biden pledges support as Mississippi's capital still without drinking water

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged aid to Jackson, Mississippi, as the majority-Black state capital endured its third day without drinking water after a long-troubled water treatment plant failed. The promise from Washington came as frustrated people in Jackson waited in long lines amid sweltering heat at distribution sites where volunteers handed out cases of bottled water.

California lawmakers vote to keep state's only nuclear plant running

California lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill approving a $1.4 billion government loan to extend the life of the state's only nuclear power plant to shore up electric reliability. The bill, backed by Governor Gavin Newsom but opposed by some environmental groups, marks a reversal of the state's 2016 decision to retire PG&E Corp's Diablo Canyon power plant by 2025.

U.S. Justice Dept to face off against Trump legal team over seized records

Former President Donald Trump's legal team will square off against the U.S. Justice Department in federal court on Thursday, in a bid to convince a judge to appoint a special master to review the materials the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate. The hearing comes less than two days after prosecutors laid out fresh details about their ongoing criminal investigation into whether Trump illegally retained government records and sought to obstruct the government's probe by concealing some of them from the FBI.

Trump's lawyers downplay discovery of classified records at his Florida home

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Wednesday sought to downplay the federal government's discovery of highly classified records inside his Florida estate, telling a judge that presidential records by their very nature are sensitive. The filing comes just one day before Trump's legal team will square off against the U.S. Justice Department in a federal court in West Palm Beach, in a bid by Trump to convince U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special master to review the materials seized by the FBI from his home on Aug. 8.

Ohio police release video of officer fatally shooting Black man in bed

The police department in Columbus, Ohio, released body-worn camera videos on Wednesday showing an officer fatally shooting a Black man in his bed during an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. Donovan Lewis, 20, was unarmed when he was shot in the early hours of Tuesday by Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police, the Columbus Dispatch reported, citing a news conference by city police.

New Mexico to build $10 million clinic to meet expected abortion demand

New Mexico's governor on Wednesday earmarked $10 million in public funds for a reproductive healthcare clinic to meet an expected rise in demand for abortions from women traveling from neighboring states that have banned the procedure. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order for the clinic to be built in southern New Mexico's Doña Ana County bordering Texas, where abortion has been outlawed since the U.S. Supreme Court in June ended the nationwide constitutional right to the procedure.

Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska special election

Mary Peltola, a Democratic former state lawmaker, won a special election to fill Alaska's sole U.S. House of Representatives seat, becoming the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress, the Alaska Division of Elections announced on Wednesday. She defeated Republican former Governor Sarah Palin by 51.47% to 48.53%. Palin is widely known for her unsuccessful vice presidential run with John McCain in 2008.

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop; layoffs fall in August

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped in August, consistent with strong demand for workers and tight labor market conditions. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 232,000 for the week ended Aug. 27, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 6,000 fewer applications filed than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 248,000 applications for the latest week.

Michigan abortion rights amendment to go to state Supreme Court

The group backing a Michigan ballot issue that would legalize abortion in the state said it would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court after a state board on Wednesday deadlocked over approving the measure for the November ballot. Two Republicans on the state Canvassing Board voted against placing the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot, while two Democrats supported it.

