Maha CM Shinde visits Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence here.

The chief minister also met Shiv Sena veteran Manohar Joshi separately. While an official said that Shinde called on Raj Thackeray at his residence `Shivtirth' in Dadar area on the occasion of Ganesh festival, the meeting between the two led to speculation as it came ahead of the crucial civic polls in Mumbai.

The MNS chief, who has been at loggerheads with his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for long, had met BJP leaders last month, leading to a buzz that the saffron party may form a tie-up with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the Mumbai polls.

The BJP is currently in alliance with the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

Shinde later also called on Manohar Joshi, a former chief minister, at his residence in the same Dadar area. PTI PR ND KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)