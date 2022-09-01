Left Menu

TN Guv, CM pay tributes to Puli Thevar

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary on Thursday.Paying rich tributes to the dauntless king, the first to defy the British imperial rule, the Governor said his unwavering commitment to freedom and selfless service to the nation will always inspire generations. Chief Minister M K Stalin described Puli Thevar as a great leader who wrote the first chapter of Indias freedom struggle.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:15 IST
TN Guv, CM pay tributes to Puli Thevar
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Paying rich tributes to the dauntless king, the first to defy the British imperial rule, the Governor said ''his unwavering commitment to freedom and selfless service to the nation will always inspire generations.'' Chief Minister M K Stalin described Puli Thevar as a great leader who wrote the first chapter of India's freedom struggle. He recalled the king's defiance in refusing to pay taxes.

The state government honoured this freedom fighter by erecting a memorial for him in Nelkatumseval where the remnants of Puli Thevar's palace remained.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami, who paid tributes on Puli Thevar's 307th birth anniversary, recalled his courage in opposing the British rule. BJP state president K Annamalai said the nation is proud to celebrate the birth anniversary of King Puli Thevar for his heroism. ''He was the first to demand the British to quit India,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022