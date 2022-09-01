TN Guv, CM pay tributes to Puli Thevar

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Paying rich tributes to the dauntless king, the first to defy the British imperial rule, the Governor said ''his unwavering commitment to freedom and selfless service to the nation will always inspire generations.'' Chief Minister M K Stalin described Puli Thevar as a great leader who wrote the first chapter of India's freedom struggle. He recalled the king's defiance in refusing to pay taxes.

The state government honoured this freedom fighter by erecting a memorial for him in Nelkatumseval where the remnants of Puli Thevar's palace remained.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami, who paid tributes on Puli Thevar's 307th birth anniversary, recalled his courage in opposing the British rule. BJP state president K Annamalai said the nation is proud to celebrate the birth anniversary of King Puli Thevar for his heroism. ''He was the first to demand the British to quit India,'' he said.

