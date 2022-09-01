Widowhood rituals: Maharashtra village practices what it preaches

Nandyal gram panchayat in Kagal taluka of Kolhapur district, one of the first villages in Maharashtra to ban regressive practices related to widows, has proved that it practices what it preaches.

When a resident of Nandyal died a couple of days ago, the gram panchayat ensured his wife was not subjected to any humiliating rituals related to widows. Three months ago, the local gram sabha passed a resolution banning discriminatory practices related to women who have lost their husbands.

Social activist Pramod Zinjade, spearheading a campaign to enact a law to ban the regressive practices related to widows, said Nandyal, around 375km from Mumbai, was among the first villages to demand a legislation to protect the dignity of women who are pushed into a life of seclusion and discrimination after the death of their husbands.

''Two days ago, local resident Balkrishna Jadhav (47) died of a heart attack. A team of gram panchayat members led by sarpanch Rajashri Patil met the grieving family and prevailed upon them not to force regressive practices on the widow and ensure she is not subjected to emotional or social suppression,'' he said.

The Jadhav family was convinced and nothing happened that would hurt the dignity of the grieving woman, Zinjade said.

The Nandyal gram panchayat also acknowledged the cooperation extended by the family in shunning regressive practices related to widowhood.

Wiping of sindoor, removing toe rings and 'mangalsutra' (necklace worn by married women) and breaking bangles had been part of widowhood rituals for years.

