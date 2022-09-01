Left Menu

Each Cong MLA in Karnataka to mobilise 5,000 people for 'Bharat Jodo yatra'

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Thursday said each party MLA in the state has been asked to mobilise 5,000 people for the ''Bharat Jodo'' march that will take place for 21 days in the state.

All sections of the society, also pro-Kannada groups, film personalities, writers, farmers and others are invited to participate in the march, in which citizens can register, he said.

The KPCC chief was speaking to reporters after an office-bearers meeting to discuss the march, which was attended by senior leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah among others.

Ramesh said the march will cover 3,570 km across 12 states starting September 7.

''.... this will be the Janata Ki Chintan yatra. There won’t be speeches or slogans against the PM. It will be a silent march to understand the problems of the people,'' he said. ''Those quitting the party can leave. Some are already at the departure lounge, making statements. Those wanting to go can go and those speaking can speak. But, the march will not stop for any reason.” Noting that the march will be based on the Congress’ ideology of secularism, Bharat Jodo planning group chief Digvijay Singh accused the BJP of indulging in 'communal politics'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

