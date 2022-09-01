Maha CM Shinde visits Uddhav Thackeray's top aide on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited the residence of Milind Narvekar, personal secretary of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, on the occasion of Ganesh festival.
Shinde, who rebelled against Thackeray's leadership in June and toppled his government, said he paid visit to Narvekar's residence to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh.
But the visit also assumed significance as Narvekar is considered to be a close confidant of Uddhav Thackeray. When rebel MLAs supporting Shinde went to Surat in June, Narvekar had travelled there for holding talks with them. Shinde eventually toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra headed by Thackeray. Now he and Thackeray are fighting a legal battle to claim the leadership of the Shiv Sena.
