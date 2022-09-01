Left Menu

CPI(M) extends support to TRS in Munugode bypoll

The Left parties have a traditional base in Nalgonda district.The schedule for the bypoll in Munugode assembly constituency has not yet been announced.The by-election is necessitated following the recent resignation of sitting Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:49 IST
CPI(M) extends support to TRS in Munugode bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) in Telangana on Thursday announced support to the ruling TRS in the bypoll to be held in Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said his party chose to support the TRS in order to defeat the BJP.

Veerabhadram, who accused the BJP of ''misusing'' probe agencies like CBI and ED, claimed that BJP's win would pose a threat to the survival of political parties, including Communists.

The contest is between TRS and Congress in the State but his party took the decision to support TRS as the competition is between TRS and BJP in Munugode, he said.

Veerabhadram also said his party’s support to TRS is confined to Munugode by-election and its fight over people's issues would continue.

The CPI had already announced support to TRS in the bypoll. The Left parties have a traditional base in Nalgonda district.

The schedule for the bypoll in Munugode assembly constituency has not yet been announced.

The by-election is necessitated following the recent resignation of sitting Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy. He had quit saying only the BJP can end the family rule of TRS in Telangana.

Rajagopal Reddy had resigned from his post on August 8 and the bypoll should be held within six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022