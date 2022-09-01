Special session a 'ploy' to divert attention of people from AAP govt's 'corruption': Delhi BJP

The five-day special assembly session was just a ''ploy'' to divert attention of the people from the AAP government's ''corruption'' in implementing the Excise policy and construction of classrooms, the Delhi BJP charged on Thursday, claiming that issues in the interest of Delhiites were not discussed in the House.

It also alleged the special session was nothing but an attempt to ''shine the face of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal''. The special session concluded on Thursday with AAP government, having 62 members in the House, winning the confidence motion tabled earlier by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The confidence motion was brought to prove that BJP's alleged ''Operation Lotus'' failed in Delhi and also to show that AAP MLAs were ''hardcore honest'', Kejriwal said in the House.

The eight BJP MLAs, three of whom were marshalled out of the House during the debate on confidence motion, staged a sit-in outside chief minister's residence, demanding his resignation over corruption and alleged muzzling of Opposition voice in the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged, ''Arvind Kejriwal convened the five-day assembly session only to shine his face and use it as a political weapon. Why did he not discuss any problems of Delhi in the House,'' Gupta alleged.

The session called at the expense of tax payers' money was just a ''ploy to divert attention of people from ''corruption'' of the Kejriwal government in the implementation of excise policy and construction of classrooms, Gupta alleged.

''For the entire five days, the MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party kept doing what they wanted to and used the session as a political weapon. Even the constitutional post of Lt Governor was not spared and baseless charges were levelled against him,'' Gupta charged.

The BJP MLAs protesting outside Kejriwal's residence charged the AAP government of corruption and added it has no right to continue in power anymore. ''The Kejriwal government is murdering democracy and that is why continuously for five days, the BJP MLAs were thrown out from the House,'' charged Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Arvind Kejriwal does not have the courage to answer the questions of the Opposition in the assembly which was why the BJP MLAs who raised questions they were marshalled out, Bidhuri charged.