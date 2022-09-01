Kejriwal on 2-day Gujarat visit from Friday, to announce another pre-poll 'guarantee'

Continuing his focus on poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit of the state from Friday to provide a fillip to his outfit's campaigning and also announce another pre-election ''guarantee'' for voters.

During his visit, Kejriwal will declare a ''major pre-poll guarantee'' for the people of Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by the year-end, an AAP statement said on Thursday.

Till now, Kejriwal has announced a set of ''guarantees'', including free electricity up to 300 units per month, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, ten lakh government jobs, free and quality healthcare to all and free education in state-run schools and Rs 1,000 allowance for women if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AAP leader will start his two-day trip from Devbhumi Dwarka district by addressing a gathering in Dwarka town, during which he will announce the new pre-poll guarantee, said the statement.

After addressing the gathering, Kejriwal will offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadheesh temple in Dwarka town.

On Saturday, he will be in Surendranagar town to attend a meeting of sarpanches.

Later, he will attend a ''town hall'' meeting with Village Computer Entrepreneurs (VCEs), who work in eGram centres for delivering services to rural citizens, said the statement.

The Delhi CM has visited Gujarat multiple times in the last few months to campaign for the AAP and oversee its poll preparations.