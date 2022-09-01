Opposition not allowed to speak in Delhi Assembly: BJP MLA Bidhuri

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:48 IST
Delhi BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday alleged the opposition is not allowed to speak in the Assembly and their mics are switched off when they try to.

The Leader of Opposition in the House made these remarks at an event to mark the death anniversary of Charti Lal Goel, the first speaker of the Assembly and the father of BJP leader Vijay Goel.

''As the speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Charti Lal Goel ji would allow time to every member irrespective of their views about the government's policies.

''Today, the opposition is not even allowed to speak in the House. Either their mics are switched off or they are marshalled out,'' he alleged.

Earlier in the day, three BJP MLAs -- Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht -- were marshalled out of the Assembly as they ''argued'' with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the motion.

The remaining legislators walked out in protest soon after.

