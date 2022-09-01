Left Menu

Nine people appointed chairpersons of boards, corporations in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:05 IST
  Country:
  India

The Punjab government on Thursday appointed nine more people, including AAP leaders, as chairpersons of different boards and corporations.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the appointments on his Twitter handle.

It came a day after 14 Aam Aadmi Party leaders were appointed chairpersons of boards and corporations.

Dr Sukhpal Singh, a noted agricultural economist, has been appointed as chairman of the Punjab State Farmers' Commission.

Amandeep Mohi, an AAP leader, has been given the charge of Markfed while Baldev Singh, another party leader, has been appointed as chairman of Pungrain.

''Best wishes to all newly appointed chairpersons for the new responsibility. I am sure all of you will work hard towards realising our dreams of Rangla Punjab,'' said AAP MP Raghav Chadha in a tweet.

Mangal Singh has been appointed as the chairman of Punjab Agri Export Corporation while Goldy Kumar has been appointed as the chairman of Punjab Youth Development Board.

Jagdeep Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the chairman of Punjab Agro Foodgrain Corporation while Shaminder Kinda has been appointed as the chairman of Punjab Agro Industry Corporation.

Dalbir Singh Dhillon has been given the charge of Punjab Small Scale Industries Corporation and Navjot Jarg has been appointed as chairman of Forest Development Corporation.

