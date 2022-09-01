Nine Rajasthan Cong leaders to travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with Rahul Gandhi

Nine of 117 Congress leaders who will undertake a padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be from Rajasthan.

The Congress on Thursday released the list of the leaders who will be taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra starting from September 7 will pass through Jhalawar, Kota, Dausa and Alwar districts of Rajasthan.

Among those who have been taken as representatives from Rajasthan are Shravan Kumar Gurjar, Jhabar Sherawat, Sitaram Lamba, Yogesh Kumar Meena, Ruby Khan, Vivek Bhatnagar, Jagdish Bishnoi and Shatrughan Sharma.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, state party president Dotasara are also likely to join Rahul Gandhi during the Rajasthan leg of the yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)