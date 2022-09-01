Left Menu

No one takes him seriously: Bihar CM on Sushil Modi's 'comedy show' quip

A day after BJPs Sushil Kumar Modi dubbed the meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao as the latest comedy show of opposition unity, the JDU supremo on Thursday claimed that no one takes the saffron party leader seriously and what he said did not matter.Kumar, talking to reporters, also said that the BJP leaders constant criticism of the new Bihar government and him might find him favour with the saffron partys top brass Who takes him Modi seriously...even his party does not.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:32 IST
No one takes him seriously: Bihar CM on Sushil Modi's 'comedy show' quip
A day after BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi dubbed the meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao as the ''latest comedy show of opposition unity'', the JD(U) supremo on Thursday claimed that no one takes the saffron party leader seriously and what he said did not matter.

Kumar, talking to reporters, also said that the BJP leader’s constant criticism of the new Bihar government and him might find him favour with the saffron party’s top brass ''Who takes him (Modi) seriously...even his party does not. Let him say whatever he wants to say. Since he is saying something against me almost every day, he may find a place for himself at the Centre,'' said the CM.

Modi had on Wednesday termed the meeting of both the CMs in Patna as a ''get-together of two daydreamers'' and the ''latest comedy show of opposition unity''. He also quipped that “it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and harbouring the desire to become the prime minister of the country. It is a meeting of two daydreamers who stand nowhere before Prime Minister Narendra Modi''. Asked about the rejection of bail application of RJD leader and former state law minister Kartik Kumar by a local court in Mokama in an abduction case, the CM said, ''There was no need to comment on that matter anymore as Singh has resigned from state cabinet''. Controversial RJD leader Kartik Kumar, whose induction in the Nitish Kumar government despite alleged involvement in a criminal case had drawn criticism from the opposition, was shifted from law to sugarcane department on Wednesday. Later that day, he resigned as minister.

