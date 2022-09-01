PM thanks Himanta for sending fresh litchis from Tezpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for sending him fresh litchis from Tezpur. In a letter to Sarma, Modi appreciated the warm gesture.

''Being grown in organic settings, high quality, GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi is carving out a niche for itself in the international market,'' the PM said in the letter, which was shared by Sarma on Twitter.

The great taste of Tezpur litchis ''will appeal to the world, furthering the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’,” he added.

The CM, on his part, said the appreciation letter would encourage local litchi farmers to work harder.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Adarniya (respected) PM Shri @narendramodi ji has kindly sent his gracious good wishes for the GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi, and praised its taste. I am certain world over people will savor it as well. We're inspired by Hon PM's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat for world-class local products.

