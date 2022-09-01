Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Mumbai, key BJP meet on agenda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mumbai on Monday and is likely to hold important organisational meetings including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra core group meet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 23:26 IST
Amit Shah to visit Mumbai, key BJP meet on agenda
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mumbai on Monday and is likely to hold important organisational meetings including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra core group meet.

This is going to be the first visit of Shah to the state after the formation of the Eknath Shinde government in the state. Reaching Mumbai, Shah will make a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav and will also pay a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple.

The BJP organisation has recently seen a ramp-up where Chandrashekhar Bawankule was made the state president after Chandrakant Patil became a minister in the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led government. BJP Mumbai also got a new president in the form of Ashish Shelar. According to sources, discussions on the organisation and the roadmap for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are likely to be on the agenda.

A lot of turmoil has been witnessed in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-Fadnavis-led alliance fell apart on several issues. The Shiv Sena chief then went on to form a government in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Sources said discussions on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the next assembly elections in the state are also likely to be held in the meeting.

Amit Shah has been one of BJP's most successful presidents and is likely to give the state unit a guideline and roadmap for the upcoming challenges. Notably, Shah will be in Kerala on Saturday for a South Zonal Council meeting. He will also be attending a couple of party programmes including an SC sammelan and the core group meeting of the Kerala BJP. Further, on Sunday, Shah will be in Ahmedabad for various government as well as party programmes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022