Dhami urges Speaker to institute inquiry into alleged 'backdoor recruitment' in state assembly

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday wrote a letter to Speaker Ritu Khanduri asking her to institute an inquiry into allegations of backdoor recruitments in the state assembly.

''You will agree that the state assembly is an autonomous constitutional institution. Maintaining its sanctity has been our topmost priority,'' Dhami said in his letter. He urged Khanduri to consider instituting a high-level probe into the allegations of irregularities in the appointments to the state assembly that have been in circulation on the social, electronic and print media for some time.

He said if irregularities are detected during the probe, they should be cancelled and provisions should be made for neutral and transparent recruitment to the constitutional institution in the future. Allegations of favouritism have been levelled against former Vidhan Sabha speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal in appointments made during his tenure. He has been accused of appointing relatives and acquaintances of political leaders in the Vidhan Sabha.

