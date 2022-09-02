Left Menu

'Ultra MAGA' Republicans 'trying to hide' after Biden hit a nerve - White House

The White House on Thursday rejected criticism from Republicans that President Joe Biden is dividing Americans by attacking ardent followers of former President Donald Trump, saying the party's far-right wing is trying to dodge accountability.

The White House on Thursday rejected criticism from Republicans that President Joe Biden is dividing Americans by attacking ardent followers of former President Donald Trump, saying the party's far-right wing is trying to dodge accountability. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke after Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said "Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party: one of divisiveness, disgust, and hostility towards half the country."

The rhetorical crossfire took place as Biden, who last week referred to some Republicans as supporting "semi-fascism," planned to speak about threats to democracy in a prime-time speech in Philadelphia. At her daily briefing, Jean-Pierre referred to "ultra MAGA Republicans," those who support Trump, whose signature slogan was Make America Great Again.

"We understand that we hit a nerve, we get that. We understand that they’re trying to hide. And we understand that ultra MAGA office holders want to play games here and dodge accountability," she said. She said these Republicans are pushing "radical" ideas like a national abortion ban and requiring all Americans to pay some form of tax.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

