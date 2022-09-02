Left Menu

White House blames Trump handling of pandemic for student learning loss

The White House on Thursday blamed former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic after a report showed that some students had fallen behind in key studies.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 00:57 IST
The White House on Thursday blamed former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic after a report showed that some students had fallen behind in key studies. The report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress said that 9-year-olds had lost ground in math and that test scores in reading had fallen by the largest margin in more than 30 years.

"We must repair the damage that was done by the last administration,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to the report. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)

