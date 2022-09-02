Left Menu

Biden vows to fight 'MAGA Republicans' who threaten U.S. republic

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 05:56 IST
Former President Donald Trump and the 'MAGA' Republican politicians who follow in his footsteps are threatening the United States, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said, speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. "I will not stand by and watch elections in this country be stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost," Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

