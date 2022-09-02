Bolsonaro gains on Lula ahead of Brazil election - Datafolha poll

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a 13-percentage-point lead over President Jair Bolsonaro, but the far-right incumbent has narrowed his leftist rival's advantage ahead of the October election, according to a poll published on Thursday.

The survey by Datafolha showed Lula with 45% of voter support against 32% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election schedule for Oct. 2, compared to 47% and 32% respectively in the previous poll.

