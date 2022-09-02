Bolsonaro gains on Lula ahead of Brazil election - Datafolha poll

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a 13-percentage-point lead over President Jair Bolsonaro, but the far-right incumbent has narrowed his leftist rival's advantage ahead of the October election, according to a poll published on Thursday.

The survey by Datafolha showed Lula with 45% of voter support against 32% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election scheduled for Oct. 2, compared with 47% and 32% respectively in the previous poll. In an expected second-round run-off, Lula would get elected by 53% of the votes versus 38% for Bolsonaro, a 15 percentage point advantage, down from 17 points two weeks ago, the poll showed.

Bolsonaro has also posted slow but steady growth in his approval rate, which reached 31%, from 30% two weeks ago and 22% in December, as he gained popularity after passing welfare programs and measures to tackle inflation. His disapproval rate came in at 42%, according to the poll, down from 43% two weeks ago and 53% from December.

Datafolha interviewed 5,734 people in person between August 30 and Sept. 1. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

