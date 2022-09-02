Left Menu

Dhami urges Speaker to institute inquiry into 'backdoor recruitment' in state assembly

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-09-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 08:34 IST
  Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has written to Speaker Ritu Khanduri asking her to institute an inquiry into allegations of backdoor recruitments in the state assembly.

''You will agree that the state assembly is an autonomous constitutional institution. Maintaining its sanctity has been our topmost priority,'' Dhami said in his letter on Thursday.

He urged Khanduri to consider instituting a high-level probe into the allegations of irregularities in the appointments to the state assembly, an allegation that has been in circulation on social, electronic and print media for some time.

He said if irregularities are detected, the recruitments should be cancelled and provisions should be made for neutral and transparent recruitment to the constitutional institution.

Allegations of favouritism have been levelled against former Vidhan Sabha speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal in appointments made during his tenure.

He has been accused of appointing relatives and acquaintances of political leaders in the Vidhan Sabha.

