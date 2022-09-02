Left Menu

Future generations will be indebted to Adi Shankaracharya: PM

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-09-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 08:48 IST
Future generations will be indebted to Adi Shankaracharya: PM
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Thursday offered prayers at the birthplace of saint-philosopher Adi Shankaracharya, said that generations to come will be indebted to the latter for his contributions to protect our culture.

In a late night tweet, after offering prayers at the saint-philosopher's birthplace -- Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram -- at Kalady village in Ernakulam district, the PM said he felt ''very blessed'' to be there.

''I feel very blessed to be at the Sri Adishankara Janmabhumi Kshetram. It is indeed a special place. Generations to come will remain indebted to the great Adi Shankaracharya for his rich contribution towards protecting our culture,'' Modi tweeted along with photographs of his visit.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Kerala on Thursday for a two-day visit, had left for Kalady after addressing a public meeting near Cochin International Airport at nearby Nedumbassery.

Modi had spent 45 minutes there and participated in rituals.

Wearing a traditional attire of Kerala, he had offered prayers at the temple.

At the public meeting, he had recalled the contributions of the saint philosopher to India and said the legacy Adi Shankara, known for the philosophy of Advaita, established was taken forward from Kerala by various spiritual leaders and social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattampi Swamikal and Ayyankali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
4
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022