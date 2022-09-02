Left Menu

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of Panneerselvam

Panneerselvam was ousted from the party in the GC meet.Palaniswamis position as the single, supreme leader of AIADMK is established with the fresh court order.The division bench quashed the August 17 order of Justice G Jayachandran, which ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 11:10 IST
Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of Panneerselvam
  • Country:
  • India

On party leadership dispute, the Madras High Court on Friday allowed AIADMK leader K Palaniswami's appeal, setting aside an order in favour of O Panneerselvam.

A division bench, comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan, set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK.

In that meeting held in July, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, the top post. Panneerselvam was ousted from the party in the GC meet.

Palaniswami's position as the single, supreme leader of AIADMK is established with the fresh court order.

The division bench quashed the August 17 order of Justice G Jayachandran, which ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23. On that day in June, Panneerselvam was the Coordinator and Palaniswami the Joint Coordinator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
4
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022