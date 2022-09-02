Trump is "obviously thinking about" running for U.S. president in 2024 - Kushner

Donald Trump is considering running to be U.S. President in 2024, his son-in-law and a former aide said on Friday. "I know that he's obviously thinking about it, he hates seeing what's happening in the country," Jared Kushner told Sky News.

Asked when Trump might make a decision, Kushner said: "Nobody can speak for him." Asked to confirm that Trump was not ruling out running for president again, Kushner added: "With Trump, it's hard to rule anything out, he's a very flexible thing."

