Maha: Woman, paramour booked for stealing valuables from parents' house

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 13:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
An offence has been registered against a woman and her paramour for allegedly stealing valuables from her house in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's parents, the police registered a case under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against the 21-year-old woman and the man she was in a relationship with, an official said.

The theft allegedly took place in the woman's house in Dharni on August 28, he said.

According to the complainants, their daughter was in a relationship with a man from a different community, but the family was against it and had stopped them from meeting each other, the official said.

On August 28, when the parents were away, the accused man visited the house and the duo decamped with some cash and jewellery, he said. The accused were in Achalpur and were brought back to Amravati. However, during counselling, the woman fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Amravati, the sub-divisional police officer of Dharni said. The accused man has claimed that they were married and submitted a marriage certificate, which is being verified, he added. Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde visited the woman in the hospital during the day and alleged that this was a case of love jihad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

