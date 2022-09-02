Left Menu

Sack Delhi LG for illegal award of contract to daughter during his term at KVIC: AAP to PM Modi

In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961, Singh charged.The prime minister should immediately sack Saxena as the Delhi LG and legal action should be taken against him for illegally awarding the contract to his daughter, he said.The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter, Singh told reporters.Delhi LG cant escape his misdeeds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:02 IST
Sack Delhi LG for illegal award of contract to daughter during his term at KVIC: AAP to PM Modi
AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that Delhi LG V K Saxena misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''immediately'' sack him.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also demanded that legal proceedings be initiated against Saxena for allegedly the awarding to his daughter in violation of the law.

''LG V K Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961,'' Singh charged.

The prime minister should immediately sack Saxena as the Delhi LG and legal action should be taken against him for illegally awarding the contract to his daughter, he said.

The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter, Singh told reporters.

''Delhi LG can't' escape his misdeeds. We will soon be approaching court in the matter because the due process of awarding the contract was not followed,'' he said, asking ''how can the KVIC chairman give a contract to his relative?''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022