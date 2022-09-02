Sack Delhi LG for illegal award of contract to daughter during his term at KVIC: AAP to PM Modi
In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961, Singh charged.The prime minister should immediately sack Saxena as the Delhi LG and legal action should be taken against him for illegally awarding the contract to his daughter, he said.The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter, Singh told reporters.Delhi LG cant escape his misdeeds.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that Delhi LG V K Saxena misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''immediately'' sack him.
Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also demanded that legal proceedings be initiated against Saxena for allegedly the awarding to his daughter in violation of the law.
''LG V K Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961,'' Singh charged.
The prime minister should immediately sack Saxena as the Delhi LG and legal action should be taken against him for illegally awarding the contract to his daughter, he said.
The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter, Singh told reporters.
''Delhi LG can't' escape his misdeeds. We will soon be approaching court in the matter because the due process of awarding the contract was not followed,'' he said, asking ''how can the KVIC chairman give a contract to his relative?''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed three-member CoA will not take over affairs of Indian Olympic Association.
SC to hear appeal of IOA against Delhi HC order setting up panel to run it
Indian Olympic Association moves SC against Delhi HC order to set up three-member Committee of Administrators to take it over.
IOA moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC's order to conduct elections
SC agrees to hear appeal of IOA against Delhi HC order to set up committee of administrators today itself after hearing listed cases.