AAP leaders citing 'fake figures' on KVIC lounge in Mumbai: LG Saxena's office

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:37 IST
The office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday accused AAP leaders of ''touting fake figures'' on the development of a KVIC lounge in Mumbai.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Saxena misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

''The @kvicindia has issued a letter categorically stating that the entire cost of execution of the project of its Mumbai Lounge was Rs 27.3 lakh, contrary to fake figures being touted by leaders of a political party,'' the LG secretariat tweeted from its official handle.

The AAP has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''immediately'' sack Saxena from his post.

The LG had on Thursday attacked AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of resorting to ''diversionary tactics and false accusations'' after he flagged various issues, including irregularities in the government's excise policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

