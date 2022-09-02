Left Menu

Czech Cabinet survives no-confidence vote over energy prices

PTI | Prague | Updated: 02-09-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 16:30 IST
Czech Cabinet survives no-confidence vote over energy prices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic's coalition government has survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote over its handling of the energy crisis and a scandal involving the head of one of the country's spy agencies.

Lawmakers from the five-party coalition, who have a majority in Parliament's lower house, defeated the motion on Friday following a debate that took about 22 hours. Only 84 lawmakers in the 200-seat house supported it.

The opposition, including the centrist ANO movement led by former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy party, accused the coalition of not doing enough to help people and businesses cope with the high prices for electricity and natural gas.

The government argues it has introduced a plan to support households by some 15,000 Czech crowns (USD611) on average in the coming winter and is working on further steps to ease the financial pressure.

The government is also planning to call an emergency meeting of European Union countries next week to seek a united approach to the issue. The Czech Republic currently holds the bloc's rotating presidency.

Separately, Petr Mlejnek, the head of the Office for Foreign Relations and Information, resigned on Wednesday amid allegations of contacts with a businessman who has been facing corruption charges. He denies wrongdoing.

Opposition lawmakers are demanding the removal of Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, who appointed Mlejnek and has backed him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022