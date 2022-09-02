Rajasthan CM offers prayers at temple in Jaisalmer's Ramdevra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Ramdevra village in Jaisalmer district on Friday and offered prayers at the temple of local deity Baba Ramdev, official sources said Gehlot reached the town in a helicopter and performed the prayers, they said.

The town is currently hosting its annual 'Ramdevra fair' which is being attended by lakhs of devotees.

Main priest Kamal Chhangani, Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Nathawat, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Vishnoi and others were also present with him.

The chief minister also interacted with people after his visit to the temple.

The fair commenced on August 29 and will continue till September 13.

