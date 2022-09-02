Left Menu

Himanta gives Assam's health project details in tweet tagging Kejriwal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued to target his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, as he claimed on Friday that his state, despite being smaller in some aspects as compared to Delhi, was committed to excellence.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 16:59 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued to target his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, as he claimed on Friday that his state, despite being smaller in some aspects as compared to Delhi, was "committed to excellence". He pointed out that his government was engaged in sprucing up hospital infrastructure.

''Our commitment for excellence is supreme. We do & don't brag. Despite being small state in eco terms compared to Delhi, Assam constructing 21 state-of-art medical colleges / hospitals: 06 completed; 03 to be completed this year. Rest in difft stages of completion @ArvindKejriwal,'' the BJP leader wrote, tagging Kejriwal.

The two chief ministers had been engaging in verbal duels on Twitter over quite some time, each of them asking the other to visit their state and witness the development work undertaken there.

The spat started after Kejriwal, in response to a news item on the Assam government's decision to amalgamate schools due to poor results which also resulted in the closure of a few, had said shutting down the institutes was no solution.

Sarma had later accused the Aam Aadmi Party leader of being in the habit of "mocking" smaller states and alleged that Kejriwal was comparing Delhi with a smaller state like Assam after failing to keep his promise of giving a London and Paris makeover to the national capital.

