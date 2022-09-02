Left Menu

SC declines Suvendu Adhikari's plea seeking transfer of Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging his election from Nandigram

Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in which he sought the transfer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition, challenging his election from Nandigram constituency, outside the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:11 IST
SC declines Suvendu Adhikari's plea seeking transfer of Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging his election from Nandigram
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in which he sought the transfer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition, challenging his election from Nandigram constituency, outside the state. Following the Apex Court's refusal to entertain the plea, Adhikari withdrew his petition.

The case relates to an election petition moved by Mamata Banerjee before the Calcutta High Court challenging Adhikari's election win from the Nandigram constituency in the West Bengal Assembly polls. Adhikari later approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Banerjee's plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the State. The Calcutta High Court had in July last year issued notices to Adhikari, the elected candidate of the BJP, and directed that the records and papers in relation to the election be preserved during the pendency of the petition.

In November last year, the High Court had adjourned the hearing of the election petition on the ground that a transfer petition had been filed by Adhikari before the top court and is currently pending adjudication. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Banerjee from the Nandigram constituency by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Adhikari won with a margin of 1,956 votes in Nandigram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022