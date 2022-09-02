M V Govindan resigns as minister; Speaker M B Rajesh gets ministerial post

The Left government in Kerala will see a minor reshuffle with the ruling CPI(M) announcing the resignation of party's newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the CPI(M) state secretariat held here where it was also decided to appoint Speaker M B Rajesh as a minister.

Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary last week, replacing the ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)