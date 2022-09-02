Left Menu

M V Govindan resigns as minister; Speaker M B Rajesh gets ministerial post

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:24 IST
M V Govindan resigns as minister; Speaker M B Rajesh gets ministerial post
The Left government in Kerala will see a minor reshuffle with the ruling CPI(M) announcing the resignation of party's newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the CPI(M) state secretariat held here where it was also decided to appoint Speaker M B Rajesh as a minister.

Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary last week, replacing the ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

