Protesting activists superglue themselves in UK Parliament

02-09-2022
The environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion said Friday its supporters have superglued themselves to one another in a chain around the chair used by the speaker in the House of Commons chamber.

A photo posted on Twitter showed three activists hand-in-hand in front of the seat while two other members held up signs. One sign read "Let the people decide" and the other noted "Citizens' assembly now''.

The protest comes as the nation's Conservative Party wraps up a seven-week election campaign to choose a new leader. The prolonged process has often seemed remote from the country's growing turmoil with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.

