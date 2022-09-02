US Domestic News Roundup: Exclusive-Dozens of migrant children reported missing in Houston, raising alarms; Factbox-Banks ready to leave pandemic behind as staff return to desks and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Exclusive-Dozens of migrant children reported missing in Houston, raising alarms

Federal and local officials are scrambling to locate close to a dozen unaccompanied migrant children, after Houston police raised concerns about a trend of migrant children reported missing in the Texas city, according to U.S. government officials and related emails reviewed by Reuters. The cases underscore the challenges for U.S. President Joe Biden's administration as it faces a record number of unaccompanied kids arriving at the southwest border it must safely and quickly release to sponsors in the United States.

Factbox-Banks ready to leave pandemic behind as staff return to desks

For the biggest Wall Street banks, the pandemic is largely in the rear view mirror as they step up efforts to bring employees back to office full-time while also easing or lifting COVID-19 protocols. The finance industry, spearheaded by major banks, has sought to wind down remote work even though these plans were derailed by the outbreak of the Omicron variant earlier this year.

U.S. military laments 'tragic' rise in sexual assault

The U.S. military experienced its highest recorded level of sexual assault among women last year, in findings the Pentagon on Thursday described as tragic, disappointing and devastating. The U.S. military, which is already struggling to meet recruiting goals after decades of war, revealed the gloomy data just months after announcing new reforms that critics said were too slow and too limited to resolve the crisis.

Trump is "obviously thinking about" running for U.S. president in 2024 - Kushner

Donald Trump is considering running to be U.S. President in 2024, his son-in-law and former aide said on Friday. "I know that he's obviously thinking about it, he hates seeing what's happening in the country," Jared Kushner told Sky News.

Trump says he will look 'very favorably' on pardons for Capitol rioters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was giving financial help to some supporters involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on Congress and would look very favorably on giving pardons if he were again elected to the White House. Thousands of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol after a fiery speech in which he repeated his false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, an allegation repeatedly rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump's own administration.

U.S. judge signals willingness to appoint special master in Trump search case

A federal judge on Thursday appeared sympathetic to former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review the documents the FBI seized from his home in August, though she declined to issue a ruling immediately on the matter. At a hearing in West Palm Beach, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon pressed the Justice Department on why it opposes the appointment of a special master - an independent third party sometimes appointed by a court in sensitive cases to review materials potentially covered by attorney-client privilege to ensure investigators do not improperly view them.

As Mississippi capital endures fourth day without water, aid trickles in

Seven new distribution sites opened in Mississippi's state capital on Thursday to dispense bottled water to people who have been without clean tap water since the city's long-troubled treatment plant failed four days ago. While residents lined up at distribution sites and grocery stores in Jackson for bottled water, the city said "significant gains" had been made overnight in repairing the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. Complications from recent floodwaters knocked the plant offline on Monday night.

Uvalde parents filled with angst, anger as kids return to school

Brett Cross had several questions for the Uvalde school board when it met this week, but went home with few answers. His nephew, Uziyah Garcia, 10, was among those killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary when a gunman burst into a fourth-grade classroom and fatally shot 19 students, aged 9 to 11, along with two teachers. The boy lived with Cross, who considered him a son.

Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as a democratic threat in fraught political moment

U.S. President Joe Biden charged Republican allies of Donald Trump with undermining the country's democracy and urged voters on Thursday to reject extremism ahead of November's midterm elections. Biden accused lawmakers and others devoted to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda led by former U.S. President Trump as willing to overturn democratic elections, ignore the Constitution and "determined to take this country backward" to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage.

U.S. Capitol riot committee asks former Speaker Gingrich to testify

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol asked former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Thursday to provide it with information about what it called his efforts to promote false claims about the 2020 presidential election. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Gingrich via his Virginia-based company's website.

