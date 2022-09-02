Left Menu

Cattle scam: After ED interrogation, TMC's Abhishek dares Shah to arrest him

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, who was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in the alleged coal pilferage scam for seven hours on Friday, dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to put him behind bars if he committed any wrong.Banerjee said he wont cow down to threats and summonses of the central agencies, and vowed to strengthen further movements against the saffron camp soon.If needed, I am ready to face questioning 30 times, but will not bow my head before the BJP.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:36 IST
Cattle scam: After ED interrogation, TMC's Abhishek dares Shah to arrest him
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, who was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in the alleged coal pilferage scam for seven hours on Friday, dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to put him behind bars if he committed any wrong.

Banerjee said he won't cow down to threats and summonses of the central agencies, and vowed to strengthen further movements against the saffron camp soon.

''If needed, I am ready to face questioning 30 times, but will not bow my head before the BJP. I have attacked his (Amit Shah's) son over the national flag issue but that does not mean the ED and CBI can be used to threaten me. Video footage of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, son of the Union home minister, appearing to turn down an offer to wave the national flag after India beat Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Dubai on August 28 has sparked a controversy.

“I dare him to prove I have committed a wrong and put me behind bars,'' he said.

The TMC national general secretary alleged that the country's Home Minister has only one job – “indulge in horse trading of MLAs to topple elected state governments of opposition parties”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022