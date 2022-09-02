Left Menu

Uddhav's Sena, Sambhaji Brigade to come up with common minimum programme soon

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:39 IST
Uddhav's Sena, Sambhaji Brigade to come up with common minimum programme soon
  • Country:
  • India

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and Sambhaji Brigade on Friday announced that they will come out with a common minimum programme (CMP) in the coming days and undertake political and other activities.

Addressing a joint press conference here, the Maratha outfit's state vice president Suhas Rane and the Sena spokesman Chintamani Kharkhanis said both the parties have laid their differences to rest and have come together for the benefit of the state.

The future action plans will be discussed in meetings with Thackeray and the outfit's president Manoj Akhre, they said.

''We will constitute district committees and hold Shiv Samvad rallies across the state,'' they said.

Rane further said that the brigade believes and supports the Hindutva promoted by Prabhodhankar Thackeray and hence, has joined hands with the Shiv Sena.

''We are not keen on seat sharing in the coming elections, but want to do some constructive work in the state along with the Shiv Sena,'' he said.

The Shiv Sena's Thane district president Kedar Dighe said the party always believes in constructive politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022