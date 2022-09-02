U.S. condemns assassination attempt in Argentina -Blinken
The United States on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a day earlier.
"The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."
