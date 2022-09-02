Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday
The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, the party said on Friday.
Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister.
