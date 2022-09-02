Telangana Assembly to meet from Sep 6

Amid a rise in political temperature in the state, the Telangana Legislative Assembly would meet from September 6.

The Legislature Secretary on Friday informed the MLAs about the Speaker convening the third meeting of the eighth session of the Assembly at 11.30 AM on September 6.

The meeting of the Assembly assumes significance against the backdrop of a war of words between the ruling TRS and BJP and also because it comes ahead of the crucial bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been a vocal critic of the BJP and the Central government, while the BJP is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to the ruling party in next year's Asembly elections.

The Munugode Assembly bypoll, whose schedule is yet to be announced, has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy who joined the BJP last month.

The by-election is crucial as it would give momentum to the winner ahead of the Assembly elections.

