Maha: NCP slams Mira Bhayander civic body for planning toilet complex only for Jains

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday slammed the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district for issuing a tender to build a toilet complex exclusively for the Jain community.

Senior NCP leader and former state minister Jitendra Awhad asked if the MBMC also intended to build such ''community specific toilets'' for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists etc of the area.

MBMC officials could not be contacted despite repeated attempts for comments on the tender, which was issued on August 12.

