Left Menu

AIMPLB alleges bias against madrassas in BJP-ruled states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:00 IST
AIMPLB alleges bias against madrassas in BJP-ruled states
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has expressed concern over alleged targeting of madrassas by the BJP-led central and state governments and asked why same rules do not apply for other religious institutions such as mutts, gurukuls and dharmshalas.

In a statement, AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani alleged that the governments of a party, which is influenced by the RSS, at the Centre and in some states were having a negative approach towards minorities, especially the Muslim community.

''When a party influenced by a certain thought comes to power, it is expected that its approach will be unbiased and within the frame of our Constitution,'' he said.

Rahmani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has spoken in parliament and other places about the importance of law and order but various state governments where the BJP is in power, their attitude is the opposite.

''The way in which BJP governments in Assam and UP have been after the madrassas over very small violations and are targeting the madrassas by closing, bulldozing them and even harassing people working in the madrasas and masjids by alleging that they were terrorists without any reason,'' he said, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Also, prominent people coming from outside the country have to face bans and restrictions, which is a gross violation of the Constitution, he said.

''If bulldozing buildings is the only option for any violation then why don't they take a similar approach for gurukuls, mutts and dharmshalas as they do in the case of madrassas and mosques,'' Rahmani asked.

It seems that the government is doing things at its own will and not following what is written in the Constitution, he alleged.

The Muslim Personal Law Board condemns such biased approach and requests governments to follow what is written in the Constitution and practise it with patience, he added.

The statement came after the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the state to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022