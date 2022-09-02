Left Menu

U.S. ambassador to Russia will attend Gorbachev funeral -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:16 IST
  • United States

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow on Saturday, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday aged 91 at a Moscow hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

