Abhishek Banerjee attacks Amit Shah, says 'cattle scam money gone to HM'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the coal scam case on Friday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that the money of cow smuggling has gone to the top BJP leader.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-09-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 23:30 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the coal scam case on Friday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that the money of cow smuggling has gone to the top BJP leader. The TMC MP today appeared before ED here in connection with the probe into the coal smuggling case. He was questioned for about 8 hours.

Speaking to media persons while leaving the ED office, Banerjee said, "For the last two years, this (interrogation) is happening even in Delhi. I was interrogated in Delhi for 10 hours. They also called me in Kolkata. But the net result is zero. I have given my written statement. I am not blaming CBI or ED. They are doing their part of the job." "But their roles have been understood by the people. They do not take action against those who were seen taking money. They are against those whom they cannot fight politically. I am not ready to bow down before them. Those who cannot fight us politically are using ED and CBI to scare us," he said.

The TMC leader said there have been no CBI or ED raids in BJP-ruled states. He said CBI raids started in Bihar only after the new government was formed. "In Jharkhand, they were ready to topple the government. This is BJP's real face," Banerjee said.

On cattle smuggling, he questioned how is cattle smuggling happening on the border when BSF is there. "This is not a coal scam or cattle scam, this is a Home Minister scam. He needs to take responsibility for this. How can cows be trafficked in presence of BSF? The money from cow trafficking has directly gone to Home Minister Amit Shah. If allegations against me are proved right then I am ready to accept the death penalty," Banerjee said.

The 34-year-old leader is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and represents the Diamond Harbour seat in Lok Sabha. The ED lodged a case under the provisions of the PMLA based on a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Local coal operative Anup Majee is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case. The ED had claimed that the TMC MP was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. Banerjee has denied all charges. (ANI)

