Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa returns home -official

Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned home in the early hours of Saturday after fleeing the country in July, a senior security official said.

Rajapaksa resigned after protesters angered by a debilitating economic crisis stormed his office and residence.

He had fled to Singapore via the Maldives and then spent the past few weeks in Thailand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)