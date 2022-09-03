Left Menu

Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa returns home -official

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 00:10 IST
Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa returns home -official

Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned home in the early hours of Saturday after fleeing the country in July, a senior security official said.

Rajapaksa resigned after protesters angered by a debilitating economic crisis stormed his office and residence.

He had fled to Singapore via the Maldives and then spent the past few weeks in Thailand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022