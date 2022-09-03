Left Menu

Guj: Car mows down group of pilgrims in Arvalli district, 6 dead

Six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed when a car rammed into them in Gujarats Arvalli district on Friday morning, police said.Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car that hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives.I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat.

PTI | Modasa(Guj)/Newdelhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 00:54 IST
Guj: Car mows down group of pilgrims in Arvalli district, 6 dead
  • Country:
  • India

Six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed when a car rammed into them in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Friday morning, police said.

Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car that hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives.

''I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. I wish the injured a quick recovery. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

The pilgrims belonged to Kalol tehsil of Panchmahal district, sources said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

He also announced assistance Rs 50,000 each for those who were injured, an official statement said.

The chief minister instructed Arvalli district collector to ensure proper treatment for the injured, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022