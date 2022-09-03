Left Menu

U.S. Capitol riot panel withdraws subpoena issued to RNC, Salesforce -Washington Post

The committee has said the RNC and the Trump campaign solicited donations after the 2020 election "by pushing false claims that the election was tainted by widespread fraud."

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 02:31 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has withdrawn the subpoena it issued to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and email vendor Salesforce Inc, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The subpoena sought analytics information on email campaigns for former President Donald Trump, his campaign and the RNC, the Post said, adding that attorneys for Salesforce and the RNC were informed of the withdrawal this week. The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The RNC sued the congressional panel in March seeking to block its subpoena of Salesforce, a vendor that organized donor information for the RNC. The committee has said the RNC and the Trump campaign solicited donations after the 2020 election "by pushing false claims that the election was tainted by widespread fraud."

