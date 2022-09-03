Brazil should be ready for political violence after Kirchner attack, says Lula
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner to win an upcoming election, said on Friday that politicians should be prepared to face a climate of violence, a day after a failed assassination attempt targeted Argentina's vice president.
"I think that all of us who are politicians have to be aware of the violence provoked by those who do not know how to live democratically," he said during a news conference before a rally in the northeast of the country. Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner escaped unharmed after a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin fired a loaded gun just inches from her head that failed to go off.
The attempted assassination has forced Brazil's main presidential candidates to reevaluate their security arrangements ahead of the Oct. 2 vote.
