Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden plans to attend Detroit auto show

President Joe Biden said on Friday he plans to attend the Detroit auto show later this month as his administration touts a rising number of investments in electric vehicles and battery manufacturing. "I'll be there. I'm a car guy - as you kind of noticed," Biden said at an event. The Commerce Department on Friday awarded $52.2 million to a Detroit regional program called the "Global Epicenter of Mobility" to help Michigan’s automotive sector transition to EVs and autonomous vehicles.

Exclusive-Dozens of migrant children reported missing in Houston, raising alarms

Federal and local officials are scrambling to locate close to a dozen unaccompanied migrant children, after Houston police raised concerns about dozens of migrant children reported missing in the Texas city since last year, according to U.S. government officials and related emails reviewed by Reuters. The cases underscore the challenges for U.S. President Joe Biden's administration as it faces a record number of unaccompanied kids arriving at the southwest border it must safely and quickly release to sponsors in the United States.

FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home

The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday. The unsealing by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach came one day after she heard oral arguments by Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department's top two counterintelligence prosecutors over whether she should appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the seized materials at Trump's request.

Former Trump White House attorneys appear before grand jury probing Jan. 6

The two former top lawyers for the Trump White House appeared at federal court on Friday to testify before a grand jury probing events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, after they were subpoenaed earlier this year. Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, and his attorney Michael Purpura arrived at the federal courthouse shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, where they were greeted in the hallway by Thomas Windom, the lead prosecutor investigating a failed bid by former President Donald Trump's allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election by submitting alternative slates of fake electors to the U.S. National Archives.

U.S. Treasury tells Republican that committee request needed for Hunter Biden data

The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a formal response to a Republican lawmaker who has been requesting financial "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden's son Hunter, saying that it would consider only official requests from relevant congressional committees. Democrats control Congress and its committees, making such a request from Republicans virtually impossible, though mid-term congressional elections could shift control. The request to Treasury referenced the Bank Secrecy Act which is intended to help prevent money laundering.

In battleground Pennsylvania, Trump-backed Mastriano sticks with hard-right rhetoric

In the battle for Pennsylvania's governorship, one of the biggest U.S. midterm election races, Trump-backed Republican Doug Mastriano badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, lags in polls and has yet to go on air with ads. The state lawmaker and retired Army colonel is such a polarizing figure that even prominent members of his own party have thrown their support behind Democratic rival Josh Shapiro, citing Mastriano's extremist views.

Uvalde parents filled with angst, anger as kids return to school

Brett Cross had several questions for the Uvalde school board when it met this week, but went home with few answers. His nephew, Uziyah Garcia, 10, was among those killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary when a gunman burst into a fourth-grade classroom and fatally shot 19 students, aged 9 to 11, along with two teachers. The boy lived with Cross, who considered him a son.

U.S. veterans agency to offer abortions in cases of rape, health risks

The U.S. government will provide abortion services for the first time ever to veterans in cases of rape or incest, or when the pregnancy puts the life of the woman at risk, even in states that have banned or restricted the practice, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on Friday. The agency said in a policy document that it decided to offer abortions to veterans in response to a wave of U.S. states enacting bans and restrictions on such services since the Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion in June.

'Perennial battleground' Pennsylvania draws Biden, Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden's fiery speech aimed at "MAGA Republicans" on Thursday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall will be followed by a Saturday rally in the same state by the original MAGA Republican, Donald Trump. While Democrats and Republicans are waging fierce fights across the United States ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, Pennsylvania is getting outsized attention. Up for grabs are 18 House seats, the governor's mansion and a Senate seat, but there's much more at stake, political analysts say.

Biden revamps White House climate team with Podesta, Zaidi in top roles

U.S. President Joe Biden revamped his climate change team on Friday, announcing that longtime political operative and climate advocate John Podesta would join the White House and Ali Zaidi would take over for Gina McCarthy as domestic climate adviser. Podesta, a former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and counselor to President Barack Obama, will take on a role implementing the energy and climate parts of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

