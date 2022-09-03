No violation of rules: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Deoghar airport incident

BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey, who has been booked for allegedly forcefully taking clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand said that there was no violation of rules and everything was done on time. Speaking to ANI Dubey said, "Does the government work on the instructions of an MP? The airport belongs to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Air traffic control (ATC) clearance is monitored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and security is under the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS). It is three entities and all three are different. FIR lodged against Airport Director too. Why? Because Deputy Commissioner (DC) knew that FIR won't stand before High Court because if there is any mistake in this airport or if any rule has been violated or threatened, then the security in-charge is the director of the airport authority."

"The FIR states that we arrived at the airport at 5:15 pm and at 5:25 pm we were inside the aircraft. The local sunset timing was 6:04 pm after that in 20 minutes a plane take-off, then which rule has been violated?" He further said that there were no violations of rules and everything was done on time.

"Director says no rules were violated and everything was done on time. ATC, AAI, BCAS, and DGCA aren't filing a case but DC Deoghar Manjunath Bhajantri is citing laws. Why's he doing that? The night landing facility matter he is talking about will be heard on September 15. He filed the wrong affidavit," Dubey retorted. "We had taken permission from the Airport authorities. CCTV footage shows that I was going in barefoot, so my son followed me with my footwear and asked me to wear the same. Manjunath Bhajantri deliberately filed this case," he said.

The BJP MP said they went to get justice for the girl who was set ablaze by the stalker while adding that "the whole of Jharkhand is moving towards Islamization." He further said that a total of 37 cases have been filed against him and his family.

"File as many as cases you want to file. A total of 37 cases have been filed against me and my family. 15 cases were filed against my wife and my 18-19-year-old children were booked. I am ready to fight this case and this fight will continue for justice," Dubey added. Deoghar Police in Jharkhand has registered an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, his two sons, MP Manoj Tiwari and Deoghar airport director among nine others for allegedly entering the Air Traffic Control (ATC) room at the Deoghar Airport without permission and creating pressure over officials for takeoff on August 31 in spite of the fact that there is no night take-off or landing facility there.

The FIR was registered at Kunda police station on September 1 on the complaint of security in-charge Suman Anand who stated that the said persons violated all safety standards by entering the ATC room and forcing the officials for clearance to take-off. The security in-charge has sought action against the pilot of the chartered plane, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Kanishk Kant Dubey, Mahikant Dubey, MP Manoj Tiwari, Mukesh Pathak, Devta Pandey, Pintu Tiwary and Sandeep Dhingra, Airport Director.

According to the complaint filed by the security in-charge, "nine people Nishikant Dubey, Kanishk Kant Dubey, Mahikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament, Kapil Mishra, Sheshadri Dubey Sunil Tiwari and Others had come to Deoghar by chartered plane at 1 pm on August 31. During his return in the evening, others including Dubey forcibly entered the ATC room." As per the complaint letter, at around 17:25 hrs passengers arrived at the airport to board their chartered plane. They were accompanied by other people who had come to see-off them.

The security in-charge further states in his letter that Deoghar airport doesn't have an IFR facility i.e. Night Takeoff and Landing facility is not available. On August 31, the local sunset timing was 18.03 hours... air services are to be conducted up to 17.30 hours. "Security in-charge further noticed that the pilot and the passengers were pressurizing that they may be given clearance for the takeoff. As a result, ATC clearance was given. After that, the passengers and the pilot came out of the ATC Control Room, walked towards the chartered plane, onboarded it. The plane took-off thereafter," the complaint letter added.

Meanwhile, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner in a letter to the Principal Secretary, Cabinet-Coordination (Civil Aviation), Jharkhand, explained the entire matter. "BJP MP Nishikant Dubey along with others entering ATC at Deoghar Airport without permission and creating pressure over officials for takeoff clearance on August 31. In view of this security protocol violation, it may be noted that necessary action may be taken to avoid such incidents in the future. It's also requested that the incident may be reported further to AAI, DGCA, BCAS, Secy Gen, Lok Sabha and Defence Ministry," the Commissioner said.

The BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and others went to visit the family members of the Dumka girl who was set ablaze by a stalker. (ANI)

